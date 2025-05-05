Nevada Army Guard enjoys healthy retention numbers in 2025

Nevada Army Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Soldiers salute during a recent event in Northern Nevada. The entire Recruiting and Retention Battalion team is enjoying a successful 2025 retention campaign, having already met 56 percent of its 2025 retention goal.
|05.03.2025
|05.09.2025 01:03
|9024598
|250503-A-JJ461-1015
|2413x1240
|892.64 KB
|CARSON CITY, NEVADA, US
|CARSON CITY, NEVADA, US
|3
|0
Robust percentage of Nevada Army Guard Soldiers staying ‘Battle Born’ in 2025
