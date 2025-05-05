Army Air Traffic Controller Pfc. Kayden O'Brick responds to an aircraft in the vicinity of Lowe Army Heliport at Fort Novosel, Ala., May 6, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9024207
|VIRIN:
|250506-A-LO141-6932
|Resolution:
|5688x3961
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lowe Tower ATC, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.