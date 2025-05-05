Date Taken: 05.06.2025 Date Posted: 05.08.2025 17:07 Photo ID: 9024198 VIRIN: 250506-A-LO141-6233 Resolution: 6451x4224 Size: 1.76 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lowe Tower ATC, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.