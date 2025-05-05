Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Supply Corps officers meet, discuss leadership development

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Supply Corps officers meet, discuss leadership development

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville Senior Supply Corps officers, serving as mentors, and waterfront supply officers, serving as mentees, meet to discuss career development, NAVSUP initiatives, and Supply Corps community updates at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, May 6, 2025. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 14:23
    Photo ID: 9023733
    VIRIN: 250506-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Supply Corps officers meet, discuss leadership development, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download