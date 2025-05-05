Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi helicopter crew rescues a stranded mariner and his dog after the mariner’s catamaran ran aground near Pelican Island in Texas. Fearing dehydration of both, the crew airlifted mariner and dog to safety. US Coast Guard Art Program Collection 2025, Obj. Id. # 202511, "Rescue of a mariner and his dog," Don Hatcher, gouache, 14 x 11 inches