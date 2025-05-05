Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program Collection 2025, Obj. Id. # 202511, "Rescue of a mariner and his dog," Don Hatcher

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Coast Guard Art Program Collection 2025, Obj. Id. # 202511, &quot;Rescue of a mariner and his dog,&quot; Don Hatcher

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi helicopter crew rescues a stranded mariner and his dog after the mariner’s catamaran ran aground near Pelican Island in Texas. Fearing dehydration of both, the crew airlifted mariner and dog to safety. US Coast Guard Art Program Collection 2025, Obj. Id. # 202511, "Rescue of a mariner and his dog," Don Hatcher, gouache, 14 x 11 inches

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 12:51
    Photo ID: 9023498
    VIRIN: 250508-G-VR869-3890
    Resolution: 2333x3000
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Corpus Christi
    helicopter
    COGAP artwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download