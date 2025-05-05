Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program Collection 2025, Obj. Id. # 202510, "Assessing the Key Bridge collapse," Don Hatcher

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Coast Guard senior officers and Maryland State and Baltimore officials aboard a Coast Guard vessel assess the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. The catastrophic event occurred when one of the bridge’s piers was struck by the container ship Dali. Shipping was blocked for weeks with an estimated economic impact of $15 million per day. Six members of a maintenance crew working on the bridge were killed. The Coast Guard was the lead agency in the response, coordinating with local, state, and federal agencies as part of a Unified Command structure. US Coast Guard Art Program Collection 2025, Obj. Id. # 202510, "Assessing the Key Bridge collapse," Don Hatcher, gouache, 11 x 14 inches

    Baltimore
    disaster
    shipping
    COGAP artwork
    Key Bridge collapse
    ship Dali

