    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Teaches Security Reaction Force Basic Course

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Meghan Neville, from San Diego, California, leads a Security Reaction Force Basic class on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 7, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailor Teaches Security Reaction Force Basic Course, by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Reaction Force Basic
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    security reaction force basic (SRF-B)

