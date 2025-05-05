Newly designed guardrails incorporated into ongoing school roof repair work are visible on U.S. Army Garrison Italy in Vicenza April 4, 2025. This passive fall-protection system provides workers with more effective fall protection while allowing them better freedom of movement. (U.S. Army photo by Valeria Baliva)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 03:33
|Photo ID:
|9022588
|VIRIN:
|240404-A-CE000-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Europe District takes fall safety seriously across the continent, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Europe District takes fall safety seriously across the continent
No keywords found.