Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Europe District takes fall safety seriously across the continent

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Europe District takes fall safety seriously across the continent

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Newly designed guardrails incorporated into ongoing school roof repair work are visible on U.S. Army Garrison Italy in Vicenza April 4, 2025. This passive fall-protection system provides workers with more effective fall protection while allowing them better freedom of movement. (U.S. Army photo by Valeria Baliva)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 03:33
    Photo ID: 9022588
    VIRIN: 240404-A-CE000-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Europe District takes fall safety seriously across the continent, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Europe District takes fall safety seriously across the continent

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    USACE
    StandDown4Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download