    USACE Europe District takes fall safety seriously across the continent

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Alfredo Barraza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District personnel representing the District’s Engineering Division, Construction Division, Programs and Project Management Division, Contracting Division, Safety & Occupational Health Office and Special Projects Branch pose with informational displays in the lobby of Europe District’s headquarters in the Amelia Earhart Center in Wiesbaden during the National Safety Stand-Down focused on fall safety Wednesday May 7, 2025. The displays are a small part of a larger effort across Europe District’s area of responsibility to educate personnel on the dangers of working at height and ways to reduce risks to themselves and crews on project sites. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 03:33
    Photo ID: 9022584
    VIRIN: 250507-A-GH914-1001
    Resolution: 5458x3644
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Safety
    USACE
    StandDown4Safety

