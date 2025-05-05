USACE Europe District takes fall safety seriously across the continent

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District personnel representing the District’s Engineering Division, Construction Division, Programs and Project Management Division, Contracting Division, Safety & Occupational Health Office and Special Projects Branch pose with informational displays in the lobby of Europe District’s headquarters in the Amelia Earhart Center in Wiesbaden during the National Safety Stand-Down focused on fall safety Wednesday May 7, 2025. The displays are a small part of a larger effort across Europe District’s area of responsibility to educate personnel on the dangers of working at height and ways to reduce risks to themselves and crews on project sites. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)