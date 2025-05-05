JROTC and Pre-engineering students tour Andersen Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 members pose for a group photo with Father Duenas Memorial School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students during a base tour at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 2, 2025. HSC-25 members showcased the MH-60S Sea Hawk while explaining day to day life as pilots, rescue swimmers, maintenance and more as part of a base tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)