Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JROTC and Pre-engineering students tour Andersen Air Force Base

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JROTC and Pre-engineering students tour Andersen Air Force Base

    YIGO, GUAM

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 members pose for a group photo with Father Duenas Memorial School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students during a base tour at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 2, 2025. HSC-25 members showcased the MH-60S Sea Hawk while explaining day to day life as pilots, rescue swimmers, maintenance and more as part of a base tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 23:50
    Photo ID: 9022167
    VIRIN: 250504-F-VX152-1009
    Resolution: 5928x3952
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC and Pre-engineering students tour Andersen Air Force Base, by SrA Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSC-25
    Andersen AFB
    RQ4
    K9
    36 SFS
    4 RS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download