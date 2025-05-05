U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 members pose for a group photo with Father Duenas Memorial School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students during a base tour at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 2, 2025. HSC-25 members showcased the MH-60S Sea Hawk while explaining day to day life as pilots, rescue swimmers, maintenance and more as part of a base tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 23:50
|Photo ID:
|9022167
|VIRIN:
|250504-F-VX152-1009
|Resolution:
|5928x3952
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JROTC and Pre-engineering students tour Andersen Air Force Base, by SrA Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
