Bre Popkin, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, strategic navigation program manager, left; and Sam Mathiowetz, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, locks and dams chief, talk about the Mississippi River navigation mission with a resident following a public meeting in Wabasha, Minnesota, May 6.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 15:13
|Photo ID:
|9021494
|VIRIN:
|250506-A-LI073-1001
|Resolution:
|4916x3933
|Size:
|6.86 MB
|Location:
|WABASHA, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps of Engineers host Mississippi River informational meeting in Wabasha, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
