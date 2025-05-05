Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fireside Chat: Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Integration in National Security [Image 2 of 2]

    Fireside Chat: Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Integration in National Security

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Ms. Catherine Herridge and Mr. Akash Jain discussed artificial intelligence during a symposium during SOF week on 7 May 2025.

