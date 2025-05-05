Cyber Resiliency & Readiness: Fortifying Control Systems Against Evolving Threats

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In an era when cyber threats are evolving at a greater pace to cybersecurity advancements, cyber resiliency and readiness emerge as essential defense mechanisms. It is not just about protecting systems. It is about certifying systems can endure and recover from the unthinkable, to ultimately preserve critical mission continuity. By simulating sophisticated threats and evaluating response strategies, Control Systems Resilience Readiness Exercises (CRREs) provide a roadmap to fortify defenses, mitigate risks, and safeguard essential operations.