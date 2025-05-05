NAVSUP WSS Commander Enlists Future Sailors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella, commander of NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, administers the oath of enlistment to 10 future Sailors during a visit to Raleigh, North Carolina, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Acquavella's trip included meetings with Navy Talent Acquisition Group Carolina and North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs leaders, outreach at Durham Academy, and will culminate with her role as guest of honor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Naval ROTC commissioning ceremony.