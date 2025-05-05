Arkansas ANG Colonel Hangs Up the Uniform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

After more than three decades in uniform, first in boots as an infantryman, later in blues as an officer, Col. Michael Martin, the 188th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, retired from the Arkansas Air National Guard on May 4, 2025.

Fresh out of high school in 1993, Martin enlisted in the U.S. Army. This decision would launch him on a 31-year path across three components: active-duty Army, the Arkansas Army National Guard, and ultimately, the Arkansas Air National Guard.