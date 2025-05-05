Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas ANG Colonel Hangs Up the Uniform

    Arkansas ANG Colonel Hangs Up the Uniform

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    After more than three decades in uniform, first in boots as an infantryman, later in blues as an officer, Col. Michael Martin, the 188th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, retired from the Arkansas Air National Guard on May 4, 2025.
    Fresh out of high school in 1993, Martin enlisted in the U.S. Army. This decision would launch him on a 31-year path across three components: active-duty Army, the Arkansas Army National Guard, and ultimately, the Arkansas Air National Guard.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 13:32
    Photo ID: 9021340
    VIRIN: 050325-Z-IN195-1010
    Resolution: 4199x3000
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    After 30 Years of Service, Arkansas ANG Colonel Hangs Up the Uniform

    retirement
    188th Wing
    ISRG

