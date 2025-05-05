Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition

U.S. Army Soldiers at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center put their cooking skills to the test during a Nutrition Care Division-hosted competition in Landstuhl, Germany, March 25, 2025. Participants were divided into teams and challenged to create unique dishes using designated ingredients, which were then presented to the LRMC command team for judging. The winning dish was selected to be featured on the LRMC cafeteria menu, highlighting the importance of nutrition and creativity in meal preparation. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
