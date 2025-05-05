Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition [Image 19 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center put their cooking skills to the test during a Nutrition Care Division-hosted competition in Landstuhl, Germany, March 25, 2025. Participants were divided into teams and challenged to create unique dishes using designated ingredients, which were then presented to the LRMC command team for judging. The winning dish was selected to be featured on the LRMC cafeteria menu, highlighting the importance of nutrition and creativity in meal preparation. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 07:11
    Photo ID: 9020476
    VIRIN: 250424-D-SH479-3440
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 14.75 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition [Image 21 of 21], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition
    Nutrition Care Division Cooking Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Medicine
    Air Force
    Readiness
    Army
    Landstuhl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download