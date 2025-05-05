Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Uniform Maintenance

Retail Services Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jadyn Johnson, from Bronx, New York, perm presses uniforms in the laundry room of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) while transiting the Luzon Strait, May 2, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 02:45
|Photo ID:
|9020149
|VIRIN:
|250502-N-QV397-3009
|Resolution:
|4163x2775
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
