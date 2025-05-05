Strategic Systems Programs Employee Prepares to Lead Biking Group on National Bike to Work Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commuters from the National Capital Region in Washington D.C. ride their bikes to work on May 17, 2024. This year, on May 15, is the official Bike to Work Day in Washington. Daniel Meyers, a systems security engineer at Strategic Systems Programs, will lead a volunteer biking group leader for newcomers in the local area. Meyers has been a part of the local biking community since 2023 and carries years of biking experience and expertise.