    Strategic Systems Programs Employee Prepares to Lead Biking Group on National Bike to Work Day

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Strategic Systems Programs

    Commuters from the National Capital Region in Washington D.C. ride their bikes to work on May 17, 2024. This year, on May 15, is the official Bike to Work Day in Washington. Daniel Meyers, a systems security engineer at Strategic Systems Programs, will lead a volunteer biking group leader for newcomers in the local area. Meyers has been a part of the local biking community since 2023 and carries years of biking experience and expertise.

    This work, Strategic Systems Programs Employee Prepares to Lead Biking Group on National Bike to Work Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    commuter program
    SSP
    National Bike to work Day

