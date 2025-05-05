Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC ISR-SOF Sensors Team Group Photo

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    AFLCMC ISR-SOF Sensors Division gathered for an all-call on April 22, 2025. Before the meeting, a large portion of the team gathered in person at Wright-Paterson AFB near Dayton, Ohio for a group photo.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Mikaley Kline).

    This work, AFLCMC ISR-SOF Sensors Team Group Photo, by TSgt Mikaley Kline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

