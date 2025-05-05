AFLCMC ISR-SOF Sensors Team Group Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AFLCMC ISR-SOF Sensors Division gathered for an all-call on April 22, 2025. Before the meeting, a large portion of the team gathered in person at Wright-Paterson AFB near Dayton, Ohio for a group photo.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Mikaley Kline).