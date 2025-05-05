250502-N-NJ594-1002 KENSINGTON, Md. (May 2, 2025) — Cmdr. Marshall Hoffman, a Navy internal medicine physician and officer in charge of the Navy Bloodborne Infection Management Center, speaks to students during Career Day at Kensington Parkwood Elementary School. Hoffman shared insights about life as a Navy medical officer with 125 first through third graders, including stories and media from his time as a flight surgeon in Japan and aboard carrier deployments. His two daughters, who attend the school, were also present. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 14:11
|Photo ID:
|9018426
|VIRIN:
|250502-N-NJ594-1002
|Resolution:
|1413x923
|Size:
|231.15 KB
|Location:
|KENSINGTON, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medical Officer Inspires Future Generations at Maryland Elementary School Career Day [Image 2 of 2], by Desmond Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.