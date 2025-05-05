Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medical Officer Inspires Future Generations at Maryland Elementary School Career Day [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Medical Officer Inspires Future Generations at Maryland Elementary School Career Day

    KENSINGTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Desmond Martin 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    250502-N-NJ594-1002 KENSINGTON, Md. (May 2, 2025) — Cmdr. Marshall Hoffman, a Navy internal medicine physician and officer in charge of the Navy Bloodborne Infection Management Center, speaks to students during Career Day at Kensington Parkwood Elementary School. Hoffman shared insights about life as a Navy medical officer with 125 first through third graders, including stories and media from his time as a flight surgeon in Japan and aboard carrier deployments. His two daughters, who attend the school, were also present. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 14:11
    Photo ID: 9018426
    VIRIN: 250502-N-NJ594-1002
    Location: KENSINGTON, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Navy Medical Officer Inspires Future Generations at Maryland Elementary School Career Day [Image 2 of 2], by Desmond Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

