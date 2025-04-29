Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 25: U.S. Special Operations Forces conduct FARP training [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Balikatan 25: U.S. Special Operations Forces conduct FARP training

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing prepare to execute forward
    arming and refueling point training with a U.S. Army MH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the
    160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) and a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando
    II during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Subic Bay, Philippines, April 29, 2025. Balikatan is a
    longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military
    designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 00:14
    Photo ID: 9016751
    VIRIN: 250429-F-TU873-1103
    Resolution: 4036x2696
    Size: 739.86 KB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: U.S. Special Operations Forces conduct FARP training [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kevin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 25: U.S. Special Operations Forces conduct FARP training
    Balikatan 25: U.S. Special Operations Forces conduct FARP training
    Balikatan 25: U.S. Special Operations Forces conduct FARP training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK25
    Balikatan 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download