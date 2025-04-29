Balikatan 25: U.S. Special Operations Forces conduct FARP training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing prepare to execute forward
arming and refueling point training with a U.S. Army MH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the
160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) and a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando
II during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Subic Bay, Philippines, April 29, 2025. Balikatan is a
longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military
designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9016751
|VIRIN:
|250429-F-TU873-1103
|Resolution:
|4036x2696
|Size:
|739.86 KB
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
