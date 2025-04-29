Balikatan 25: U.S. Special Operations Forces conduct FARP training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing prepare to execute forward

arming and refueling point training with a U.S. Army MH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to the

160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) and a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando

II during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Subic Bay, Philippines, April 29, 2025. Balikatan is a

longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military

designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams)