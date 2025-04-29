Balikatan 25: U.S. Special Operations Forces conduct FARP training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airman assigned to the Deployed Aircraft Ground Response

Element, 353rd Special Operations Wing, participates in forward arming and refueling point

training during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Subic Bay, Philippines, April 29, 2025. Balikatan is a

longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military

designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams)