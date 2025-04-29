Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: U.S. Special Operations Forces conduct FARP training [Image 1 of 3]

    Balikatan 25: U.S. Special Operations Forces conduct FARP training

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing perform forward arming
    and refueling point training during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Subic Bay, Philippines, April 29, 2025.
    Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S.
    military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and
    demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.
    Kevin Williams)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 00:18
    Photo ID: 9016748
    VIRIN: 250429-F-TU873-1086
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 486.24 KB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: U.S. Special Operations Forces conduct FARP training [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kevin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK25
    Balikatan 2025

