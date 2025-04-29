Balikatan 25: U.S. Special Operations Forces conduct FARP training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing perform forward arming
and refueling point training during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Subic Bay, Philippines, April 29, 2025.
Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S.
military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and
demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.
Kevin Williams)
