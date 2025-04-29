Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts key leader engagement with Swiss Army medical leaders

    SWITZERLAND

    04.29.2025

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    BERN, Switzerland – A crew chief on a Swiss Army Super Puma helicopter prepares for landing during a recent key leader engagement held near Bern, Switzerland. U.S. Army Brigadier General Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, along with a team of U.S. Army medical leaders and planners from Medical Readiness Command, Europe and the 68th Theater Medical Command, traveled to Switzerland Apr. 28-30, where they conducted a key leader engagement with Major General Andreas Studebaker, the Swiss Army Surgeon General and members of his staff. The key leader engagement aimed to expand the U.S. and Swiss military medical partnership and identify opportunities for future cooperation.

    Europe
    Army Medicine
    Medical Readiness Command
    StrongerTogether

