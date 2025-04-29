Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Swiss military key leader engagement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BERN, Switzerland – U.S. Army Brigadier General Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, along with a team of U.S. Army medical leaders and planners from Medical Readiness Command, Europe and the 68th Theater Medical Command, traveled to Switzerland Apr. 28-30, where they conducted a key leader engagement with Major General Andreas Stettbacher, the Swiss Army Surgeon General and members of his staff. The key leader engagement aimed to expand the U.S. and Swiss military medical partnership and identify opportunities for future cooperation. The U.S. Army delegation observed Swiss Army medical professionals demonstrating their expertise in battlefield medicine and contingency response at a highly advanced, secure underground medical facility. Among the topics discussed were a potential combined medical training exercise to improve interoperability and coordination between the two armies. Both sides were enthusiastic about planning this exercise and the potential of building stronger ties. The key leader engagement also highlighted the importance of international collaboration in military medicine and reinforced a shared commitment to readiness and providing humanitarian aid.