U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Hosser, 163d Communications Flight, California Air National Guard, assembles a fly-away satellite communications system which establishes command and control for anyone anywhere, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., May 2, 2025. Hosser is a Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialist who deploys, troubleshoots and repairs a variety of communications devices including antenna systems, transceiver and transmission lines to ensure our ability to communicate is sustained wherever the mission dictates. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo illustration by Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)