    Radio Frequency Transmission Systems

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Hosser, 163d Communications Flight, California Air National Guard, assembles a fly-away satellite communications system which establishes command and control for anyone anywhere, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., May 2, 2025. Hosser is a Radio Frequency Transmission Systems specialist who deploys, troubleshoots and repairs a variety of communications devices including antenna systems, transceiver and transmission lines to ensure our ability to communicate is sustained wherever the mission dictates. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo illustration by Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 13:56
    Photo ID: 9013128
    VIRIN: 250502-Z-RZ465-1103
    Resolution: 7372x4914
    Size: 18.89 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Frequency Transmission Systems, by MSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Satcom
    Communications Flight
    Radio Frequency Transmission Systems
    163d atkw
    HF antenna

