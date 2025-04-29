Region IV Best Warrior 2025

Army National Guard Service Members complete the 12-mile foot march and pose for a picture at the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 3, 2025. Soldiers pushed their endurance and stamina to the limit during the 12-mile foot march event, which they had to complete within three hours. The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Jack Schave)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 22:04
|Photo ID:
|9012341
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-GO211-2569
|Resolution:
|5166x4288
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
