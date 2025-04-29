NUWC Division Newport engineer mentors university students on underwater vehicle projects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Deputy Technical Director Stephen O’Grady (right) talks with Roger Williams University students Hannah Limanek (from left), Griffin Hebert and Hunter Dolphin about their unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) during a presentation at Division Newport on April 9, 2025. The design of the UUV is a senior Capstone project for the students.