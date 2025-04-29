Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport engineer mentors university students on underwater vehicle projects

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Nicholas Froment 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Deputy Technical Director Stephen O’Grady (right) talks with Roger Williams University students Hannah Limanek (from left), Griffin Hebert and Hunter Dolphin about their unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) during a presentation at Division Newport on April 9, 2025. The design of the UUV is a senior Capstone project for the students.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 14:43
    Roger Williams University
    Unmanned Underwater Vehicle
    NUWC Division Newport
    25-14

