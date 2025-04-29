U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan Dutcher, Delta 13 commander, left, pins Sgt. Benjamin Kremer, assigned to the Vosler Academy, right, with the Air and Space Achievement Medal during a recognition ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 1, 2025. The award was presented to Camlin and two other Guardians from the Vosler Academy for their quick actions to render aid to a crash victim and assist the Colorado Springs Police Department during a vehicle accident on April 16, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9010616
|VIRIN:
|250501-X-UO451-9292
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.48 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Force Guardians Recognized for Heroic Response in Vehicle Accident, by Isaac Blancas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.