Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Force Guardians Recognized for Heroic Response in Vehicle Accident

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Space Force Guardians Recognized for Heroic Response in Vehicle Accident

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Isaac Blancas 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan Dutcher, Delta 13 commander, left, pins Sgt. Benjamin Kremer, assigned to the Vosler Academy, right, with the Air and Space Achievement Medal during a recognition ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 1, 2025. The award was presented to Camlin and two other Guardians from the Vosler Academy for their quick actions to render aid to a crash victim and assist the Colorado Springs Police Department during a vehicle accident on April 16, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 14:21
    Photo ID: 9010616
    VIRIN: 250501-X-UO451-9292
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.48 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force Guardians Recognized for Heroic Response in Vehicle Accident, by Isaac Blancas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download