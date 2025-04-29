Space Force Guardians Recognized for Heroic Response in Vehicle Accident

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan Dutcher, Delta 13 commander, left, pins Sgt. Benjamin Kremer, assigned to the Vosler Academy, right, with the Air and Space Achievement Medal during a recognition ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 1, 2025. The award was presented to Camlin and two other Guardians from the Vosler Academy for their quick actions to render aid to a crash victim and assist the Colorado Springs Police Department during a vehicle accident on April 16, 2025.