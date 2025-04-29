Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Caudle Attends 2025 Virginia International Tattoo Festival

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 25, 2025) The United States Navy Ceremonial Guard, using 12-pound Springfield M1903 rifles with a 10-inch fixed bayonet, perform during the 2025 Virginia International Tattoo Festival at the Scope Arena, Norfolk, Va., April 25, 2025. The Virginia Arts Festival hosts the 28th Virginia International Tattoo Festival. The theme of this year’s tattoo is a celebration of the 250th anniversary years of the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. The event assembled international military bands, drill teams, and cultural groups from diverse parts of the world to honor unity, service, and traditional values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)

    USFF
    Caudle
    United States Navy Ceremonial Guard
    United States Fleet Forces
    Virginia International Tattoo Festival

