NORFOLK, Va. (April 25, 2025) The United States Navy Ceremonial Guard, using 12-pound Springfield M1903 rifles with a 10-inch fixed bayonet, perform during the 2025 Virginia International Tattoo Festival at the Scope Arena, Norfolk, Va., April 25, 2025. The Virginia Arts Festival hosts the 28th Virginia International Tattoo Festival. The theme of this year’s tattoo is a celebration of the 250th anniversary years of the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. The event assembled international military bands, drill teams, and cultural groups from diverse parts of the world to honor unity, service, and traditional values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 11:13
|Photo ID:
|9010039
|VIRIN:
|250425-N-HU377-1096
|Resolution:
|6038x4026
|Size:
|15.74 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Caudle Attends 2025 Virginia International Tattoo Festival, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.