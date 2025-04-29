Commanders participate in discussion panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Nicholas Ihde (left) the 85th Fighter Group commander, and Col. Jay R. Spohn, (right) the 188th Wing commander, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, participated in a discussion panel on May 1, 2025 at the Bakery District in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The panel started with a history and synopsis of the 188th Wing mission and transitioned to how Ebbing ANGB was slected for the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, current FMS operations, and the future of the program.