    Commanders participate in discussion panel

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    Col. Nicholas Ihde (left) the 85th Fighter Group commander, and Col. Jay R. Spohn, (right) the 188th Wing commander, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, participated in a discussion panel on May 1, 2025 at the Bakery District in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The panel started with a history and synopsis of the 188th Wing mission and transitioned to how Ebbing ANGB was slected for the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, current FMS operations, and the future of the program.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 10:07
    Photo ID: 9009868
    VIRIN: 050125-Z-UU583-1001
    Resolution: 3000x1791
    Size: 657.16 KB
    Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Fort Smith
    Foreign Military Sales
    188th Wing

