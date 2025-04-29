Around and About Fort Drum: Civilian Conservation Corps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During the Pine Camp era, a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp was established in the vicinity of Munns Corner Road on Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield where men were hired to work on forestry and natural resources projects in the area. President Franklin D. Roosevelt established this national work relief program to counter the massive unemployment caused by the Great Depression, with CCC camps located throughout the country. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs; U.S. Forest Service and U.S. War Department images)