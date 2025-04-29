Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around and About Fort Drum: Civilian Conservation Corps

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    During the Pine Camp era, a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp was established in the vicinity of Munns Corner Road on Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield where men were hired to work on forestry and natural resources projects in the area. President Franklin D. Roosevelt established this national work relief program to counter the massive unemployment caused by the Great Depression, with CCC camps located throughout the country. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs; U.S. Forest Service and U.S. War Department images)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 09:55
    Photo ID: 9009836
    VIRIN: 250425-A-XX986-1001
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
