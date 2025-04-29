Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Securing Our Future: Celebrating the Importance of Protecting Information During National OPSEC Month

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Lorenzo Raines 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    In today’s digitally connected world, it’s more important than ever before to safeguard information in your personal and professional environments – especially from those who seek that information to exploit it for their own means. At Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and across the Department of the Navy (DON), the Operations Security (OPSEC) Program instills upon the workforce the necessity to protect our Nation’s Critical Information and Indicators (CII) from our adversaries. In May, we celebrate National OPSEC Awareness Month across our enterprise, rallying around this important initiative as we work together to protect our Navy’s vital assets.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 08:11
    Photo ID: 9009657
    VIRIN: 250501-N-NK427-2447
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Securing Our Future: Celebrating the Importance of Protecting Information During National OPSEC Month

    OPSEC
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    AmericasNavy250
    National OPSEC Awareness Month

