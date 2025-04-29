Securing Our Future: Celebrating the Importance of Protecting Information During National OPSEC Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In today’s digitally connected world, it’s more important than ever before to safeguard information in your personal and professional environments – especially from those who seek that information to exploit it for their own means. At Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and across the Department of the Navy (DON), the Operations Security (OPSEC) Program instills upon the workforce the necessity to protect our Nation’s Critical Information and Indicators (CII) from our adversaries. In May, we celebrate National OPSEC Awareness Month across our enterprise, rallying around this important initiative as we work together to protect our Navy’s vital assets.