    Meet MPs From our RFF Unit!

    GERMANY

    02.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Staff. Sgt. Zackary Walker, a military police officer assigned to 212th Military Police Company, 93d Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, and Request for Forces unit for 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, checks paperwork on an incident while on shift on 18 February 2025 in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    This work, Meet MPs From our RFF Unit!, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Police
    Military Police Officer
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    PROVEN IN BATTLE
    Sword of Freedom

