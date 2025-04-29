250501-M-FU507-4198

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joseph Garaux, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 2; and Col. Caleb Hyatt. commanding officer of 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit; give their remarks during the “UAS Symposium Outbrief” panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)