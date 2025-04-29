Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250501-M-FU507-4198 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250501-M-FU507-4198

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joseph Garaux, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 2; and Col. Caleb Hyatt. commanding officer of 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit; give their remarks during the “UAS Symposium Outbrief” panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 18:15
    Photo ID: 9008704
    VIRIN: 250501-M-FU507-4198
    Resolution: 7118x4745
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250501-M-FU507-4198 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Headline: Modern Day Marine 2025 - UAS Symposium Outbrief
    Modern Day Marine 2025 - UAS Symposium Outbrief
    Modern Day Marine 2025 - UAS Symposium Outbrief
    Modern Day Marine 2025 - UAS Symposium Outbrief
    250501-M-FU507-4198

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    ModerndayMarine
    MDM2025
    MDM25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download