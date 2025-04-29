Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCFHPC at the Air Power Over Hampton Roads, Langley Air Force Base STEM Day

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Nell Moody 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    On Friday April 25, 2025, several Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) staff attended the Air Power Over Hampton Roads, Langley Air Force Base STEM Day, where more than 2500 Hampton Public School students and various homeschooled students attended. Johnny Anderson, Civil Engineer, NMCFHPC hands-on experience with robotics and coding. (Navy Photo by Nell Moody)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 16:55
    Photo ID: 9008616
    VIRIN: 043025-O-JO646-1021
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
