NMCFHPC at the Air Power Over Hampton Roads, Langley Air Force Base STEM Day

On Friday April 25, 2025, several Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) staff attended the Air Power Over Hampton Roads, Langley Air Force Base STEM Day, where more than 2500 Hampton Public School students and various homeschooled students attended. Revonna Sanders, Industrial Hygienist, NMCFHPC assists other staff with their STEM activities. (Navy Photo by Nell Moody)