NMCFHPC at the Air Power Over Hampton Roads, Langley Air Force Base STEM Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On Friday April 25, 2025, several Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) staff attended the Air Power Over Hampton Roads, Langley Air Force Base STEM Day, where more than 2500 Hampton Public School students and various homeschooled students attended. El Rone, IT Specialist/Information Security System Officer (ISSO) with NMCFHPC, provided various hands-on activities involving cybersecurity/coding and ciphers. (Navy Photo by Nell Moody)