NMCFHPC at the Air Power Over Hampton Roads, Langley Air Force Base STEM Day

On Friday April 25, 2025, several Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) staff attended the Air Power Over Hampton Roads, Langley Air Force Base STEM Day, where more than 2500 Hampton Public School students and various homeschooled students attended. This event is in collaboration with the Department of Defense School Liaisons; the goal is to create an engaging, educational, and interactive experience for elementary school students. Various vendors were onsite including the NMCFHPC STEM Team. (Navy Photo by Nell Moody)