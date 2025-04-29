NCTF-RH Hosts EPA for Facility Response Plan Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) escort Environmental Protection Agency inspectors during a review of the Red Hill facility response plan at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, April 8, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)