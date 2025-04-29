Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTF-RH Hosts EPA for Facility Response Plan Review

    NCTF-RH Hosts EPA for Facility Response Plan Review

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Members of Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) escort Environmental Protection Agency inspectors during a review of the Red Hill facility response plan at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, April 8, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025
    Photo ID: 9008560
    VIRIN: 250408-N-IS471-2067
    Location: HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTF-RH Hosts EPA for Facility Response Plan Review, by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

