Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) hosts a Monthly Command Awards Ceremony

043025-O-JO646-1012, Portsmouth, Virginia, (April 30, 2025) - The Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) hosts an award ceremony for its staff members to recognize their time in service with the Department of Defense April 30, 2025, Portsmouth, Virginia. Their hard work and dedication play a pivotal role within Navy. (Navy Photo by Nell Moody)