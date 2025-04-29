621 CRW Conducts Inaugural Raider Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 621st Contingency Response Wing conduct the inaugural Raider Run on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 1, 2025. The formation run illustrated the importance of physical fitness and readiness, demonstrating the 621st CRW's ability to deploy at any given moment. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)