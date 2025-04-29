Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621 CRW Conducts Inaugural Raider Run

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Members of the 621st Contingency Response Wing conduct the inaugural Raider Run on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 1, 2025. The formation run illustrated the importance of physical fitness and readiness, demonstrating the 621st CRW's ability to deploy at any given moment. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 15:36
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    New Jersey
    621st CRW
    Readiness
    JBMDL
    Contingency Response

