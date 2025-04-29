U.S., Chilean Navies Reaffirm Partnership at 75th Anniversary of Chilean Naval Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Albert Sonon, director for international programs at NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, and Shannon Lynch met with Chilean navy Rear Adm. Klaus Hartung, Capt. Alejandro Rosa, Lt. Cmdr. José Ferrer and Lt. Cmdr. Sebastián Cortés in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, April 30, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Chilean Naval Mission. The meeting reinforced NAVSUP WSS's commitment to fostering strong international partnerships in support of global readiness.