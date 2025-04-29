Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Chilean Navies Reaffirm Partnership at 75th Anniversary of Chilean Naval Mission

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Capt. Albert Sonon, director for international programs at NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, and Shannon Lynch met with Chilean navy Rear Adm. Klaus Hartung, Capt. Alejandro Rosa, Lt. Cmdr. José Ferrer and Lt. Cmdr. Sebastián Cortés in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, April 30, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Chilean Naval Mission. The meeting reinforced NAVSUP WSS's commitment to fostering strong international partnerships in support of global readiness.

