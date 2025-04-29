Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP commander speaks with CIVINS scholars

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Chief of Supply Corps, speaks in his office at NAVSUP headquarters, Mechanicsburg, Pa., with Supply Corps officers pursueing post-graduate degrees at civilian institutions (CIVINS), April 10, 2025. The Naval Postgraduate School's CIVINS program office has Education Service Agreements with over 100 colleges and universities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

