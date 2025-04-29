Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball interdicts drug smuggling vessel in Eastern Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Kamiah Olsen hands over a line to Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Cooney while tying the 35-foot Long-Range Interceptor II to a suspected drug smuggling vessel prior to prepping the smuggling vessel to be sunk as a hazard to navigation following an interdiction in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, April 17, 2025. Smuggling vessels are sunk by the U.S. Coast Guard because they are a hazard to navigation following interdictions. (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 12:04
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USCG
    National Security Cutter
    Kimball
    Eastern Pacific Ocean
    USCG Counterdrug

