U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball interdicts drug smuggling vessel in Eastern Pacific Ocean

Petty Officer 3rd Class Kamiah Olsen hands over a line to Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Cooney while tying the 35-foot Long-Range Interceptor II to a suspected drug smuggling vessel prior to prepping the smuggling vessel to be sunk as a hazard to navigation following an interdiction in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, April 17, 2025. Smuggling vessels are sunk by the U.S. Coast Guard because they are a hazard to navigation following interdictions. (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)