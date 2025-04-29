U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball interdicts drug smuggling vessel in Eastern Pacific Ocean

Petty Officer 3rd Class Kamiah Olsen hands over a line to Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Cooney while tying the 35-foot Long-Range Interceptor II to a suspected drug smuggling vessel prior to prepping the smuggling vessel to be sunk as a hazard to navigation following an interdiction in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, April 17, 2025. Smuggling vessels are sunk by the U.S. Coast Guard because they are a hazard to navigation following interdictions. (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 12:04
|Photo ID:
|9007646
|VIRIN:
|250417-G-BB085-1070
|Resolution:
|6750x4500
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.