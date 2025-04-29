HPM Control Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Bray McCollum briefs members of the armed forces of the Philippines on the IFPC-HPM and FS-LIDS at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui Apr. 25, 2025. Members of the Philippine Air Force, 960th Air and Missile Defense Group, participated in the Subject Matter Expert Exchange program. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ian Sandall)