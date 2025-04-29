Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Maj. Ian Sandall 

    1st Multi-Domain Task Force

    U.S. Army Capt. Bray McCollum briefs members of the armed forces of the Philippines on the IFPC-HPM and FS-LIDS at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui Apr. 25, 2025. Members of the Philippine Air Force, 960th Air and Missile Defense Group, participated in the Subject Matter Expert Exchange program. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ian Sandall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 05:02
    Photo ID: 9006618
    VIRIN: 250425-A-KN550-3398
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HPM Control Center, by MAJ Ian Sandall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army conducts live-fire test of High-Powered Microwave for exercise Balikatan 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FAP
    1MDTF
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

