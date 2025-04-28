Three Generations of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, April 29 2025: From left Joseph Kashmer IIII, a Crane Operator Supervisor, Joseph Kashmer III, an Electronics Work Leader, and Matthew Kashmere, a Shipwright Work Leader pose for a group photo. These three are just an example of the many family generations that run through the shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)



Extended Caption:



Meet the Kashmer family! Joseph L. Kashmer III (center), known as Larry, joined us nearly 60 years ago as an intern in electrical engineering. Fast forward to 2007, and he returned as an electronics mechanic, bringing a lifetime of experience and passion. Larry has always had a special connection to the shipyard, having watched boats launch from the bleachers as a child. Carrying on the legacy, his son Joseph Kashmer IIII (left) has proudly dedicated over 20 years as a Crane Supervisor. Rounding out the family is grandson Matthew Kashmer who serves as a Work Leader for Shipwrights, continuing the commitment to the Readiness of the U.S. Navy Submarine Fleet.



Together, these three generations represent the heart and soul of our shipyard. Their combined years of dedicated service and rich history not only strengthen our workforce but also inspire all of us to uphold the values of hard work and tradition. We are proud to have them as part of our family, contributing to our mission and the future of our industry.