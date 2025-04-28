U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, Assistant of the Marine Corps, gives speech at Modern Day Marine 2025

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, Assistant of the Marine Corps, gives speech at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2025. At Modern Day Marine, the Marine Corps is able to engage, educate, and increase the understanding of the organization through exhibits and presentations showcasing a responsive, adaptive, and technologically advanced force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 20:06
|Photo ID:
|9003524
|VIRIN:
|250429-M-OE291-1568
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
