The Marine Corps Color Guard presents the colors for the ribbon cutting ceremony at Modern Day Marine 2025

The Marine Corps Color Guard presents the colors for the ribbon cutting ceremony at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2025. At Modern Day Marine, the Marine Corps is able to engage, educate, and increase the understanding of the organization through exhibits and presentations showcasing a responsive, adaptive, and technologically advanced force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kiara Rawls) (This photo was color corrected to give emphasis on the subject)